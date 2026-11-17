The Russian technical community is interested in how the Ukrainian side managed to establish a stable communication link in Crimea during the operation on the night of November 17.

This is particularly important given the restrictions on access to Starshield and the active use of electronic warfare (EW) systems in the area of the Crimean Bridge.

“The entire Russian technical community is concerned about how we managed to establish a stable connection in Crimea.

After all, prior to the operation, by a ‘coincidence,’ our access to Starshield was restricted, and the bridge is jammed with every possible electronic warfare measure. Various theories are circulating. Let this be our little secret),” said Serhiy Beskrestnov.

undefined

This was reported by Serhiy Flash Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine, on Facebook.

About 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. Because of this, shipping between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is, according to the author of the post, effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting in the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

The Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, commented for the first time on the consequences of the attack on the Crimean Bridge, which took place on November 17. According to him, there are plans to restore the bridge.

Read us on