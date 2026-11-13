In the first nine months of 2026, 5.2 million square meters of warehouse space were sold and leased in Russia—a 42% increase compared to the same period last year.

Of that total, 3.5 million square meters were accounted for in the third quarter.

The rise in demand coincided with Ukrainian drone strikes on Wildberries and Ozon warehouses. According to Data Insight estimates, at least 2.1 million square meters of warehouse space belonging to the two marketplaces were damaged as a result of 45 attacks.

The total area of completed warehouses in Russia is 80.4 million square meters. Losses for Wildberries and Ozon sellers are estimated at hundreds of billions of rubles.

Source: IBC Real Estate

On the night of October 18, drones attacked St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. The strikes caused fires at oil facilities and an Ozon warehouse, and also damaged the data center of VK, the company that owns the social network “VKontakte.” In addition, an emergency power outage occurred in the region, leaving about 20,000 people without electricity.

The Russian marketplace Ozon announced that, effective October 13, Ingosstrakh’s insurance program for sellers covering mass damage to goods and drone attacks will be suspended.

Wildberries and Ozon are hindering the Russian government’s efforts to raise taxes on overseas purchases.

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