The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced 77-year-old Crimean political prisonerVladimir Ananyev to 18 years in prison on charges of allegedly plotting an assassination attempt against Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed “head” of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to the verdict, Ananyev must spend the first four years in prison and the remainder of his sentence in a maximum-security penal colony. In addition, the court fined him 600,000 rubles.

According to the Russian investigation, Ananyev allegedly was part of a group whose members monitored the movements of Sergey Aksyonov’s official vehicle and prepared an explosive device.

The Russian side claims that a hidden camera was used to monitor the vehicle, and that the remote-controlled explosive device was allegedly stored in a rented garage in Akmesdzhit (Simferopol).

Volodymyr Ananyev is the oldest Crimean political prisoner. According to human rights activists, he has serious health problems, particularly with his eyesight, spine, muscles, kidneys, and legs. He walks with the aid of a cane.

Ananyev has undergone surgery on both eyes, but his vision continues to deteriorate. He is developing glaucoma in one eye. He also suffers from high blood pressure.

He was detained on February 2, 2024, in Akmesdzhit (Simferopol) while staying at an acquaintance’s apartment.

Volodymyr Bodnar and Oksana Shevchenko are also involved in this same case. The occupation court previously unlawfully sentenced them to 13 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

According to human rights activists, 64 elderly Crimean political prisoners have been subjected to persecution by the Russian occupiers. Among them are 49 men and 15 women.

Of this number, 45 people have already received unlawful sentences, while another 19 remain in pretrial detention centers.

The case of Vladimir Ananyev is one example of the persecution of residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea by Russian authorities. The charges against him are based on the version of events put forward by the Russian investigation.

This was reported by the Crimean Tatar Resource Center on Facebook.

Earlier, the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced six Crimean Tatars, who are defendants in the fifth Bakhchysarai group of the “Hizb ut-Tahrir case,” to lengthy prison terms ranging from 15 to 19 years.

The Supreme Court upheld the sentence of a 28-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia who passed information about Ukrainian military facilities to the FSB and reported on the consequences of Russian shelling. The man will spend 15 years behind bars, and his property will be confiscated.

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