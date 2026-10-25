On October 26, rolling blackouts will be implemented in several regions of Ukraine

On Monday, October 26, electricity consumption restrictions will be implemented in some regions due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

According to a decision by energy officials, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. During this same time period, hourly power outages ranging from 1 to 2 rounds will be implemented for all categories of consumers.

Citizens are advised to monitor information on the websites of local distribution system operators and to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available.

Source: NPC “Ukrenergo.”

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of NEC “Ukrenergo”—were canceled. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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