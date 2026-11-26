The cost of shipping goods to the temporarily occupied Crimea has quadrupled due to logistical challenges in the territories seized by Russia. Russian carriers fear disruptions in food supplies and are proposing to build up a three-month food reserve on the peninsula.

“Representatives of Russian transportation companies are proposing to build up a three-month food supply in the temporarily occupied Crimea due to the threat of transportation disruptions along the R-280 highway ‘Novorossiya,’ which runs through the occupied territories of Ukraine,” the report states.

According to the carriers, due to an increase in attacks by Ukrainian drones, fewer and fewer companies are agreeing to deliver cargo to Crimea via the so-called land corridor. Although no serious disruptions to food supplies on the peninsula have been reported so far, the cost of transporting a single truck from Moscow to Crimea has risen from 250,000 to 1 million rubles.

Russian carriers expect the situation to worsen in the winter due to freezing temperatures, snowfall, and icy roads. Human rights activists emphasize that the problem is exacerbated by the occupied peninsula’s heavy dependence on food supplies from Russia.

According to Roman Bulyenov, a representative of the so-called Chamber of Commerce and Industry of occupied Crimea, the peninsula meets only 25% of its meat needs and 35% of its dairy needs on its own, the KRC added.

Additional difficulties are caused by the Kerch ferry crossing, which operates with restrictions. According to human rights activists, priority during transport is given to cargo belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense and the FSB. In contrast, vehicles carrying food and medicine may have to wait three to 18 days to cross.

In addition, ferry service is periodically suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

This was reported by the Crimean Tatar Resource Center (CTRC), citing Russian media.

It is currently impossible to specify a timeline for the restoration of the road section of the Crimean Bridge, which was destroyed by strikes from the Ukrainian Defense Forces over a week ago, said Russian Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov on Wednesday, November 25.

Restoring the Crimean Bridge during the winter is unrealistic for Russian troops due to harsh weather conditions. At the same time, it is too early to predict whether the occupiers will be able to quickly begin repairs in the spring.

Read us on