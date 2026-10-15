The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), which brings together Russia’s largest companies—accounting for about 60% of the country’s GDP—has sharply criticized the tax increases the government is planning for 2027 to cover the military budget deficit.

In a letter from RSPP Chairman Alexander Shokhin to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, it is noted that the new “excess profits tax” on metallurgical and mining companies — through which the Russian Ministry of Finance expects to collect 600 billion rubles (~$7.15 billion) over three years — is in fact a tax on revenue and violates the government’s promises regarding fiscal stability through 2030.

Instead of increasing the tax burden, big business proposes addressing the budget deficit—which will reach 7.3 trillion rubles (~$87 billion) in 2026, and next year will exceed 5 trillion rubles (~$59.6 billion)—through a controlled devaluation of the ruble and a reduction in the Central Bank of the Russian Federation’s discount rate. According to the RSPP, a weaker ruble exchange rate will allow for an expansion of the tax base for exporters and a reduction in budget expenditures on debt servicing.

Due to the ruble’s strength relative to the projected exchange rate in the first half of 2026 (approximately 76.3 rubles per dollar versus the budgeted rate of 92.2), revenue from natural resources to the Russian treasury has already fallen by 23%, and the total shortfall in oil and gas taxes is estimated at 1.6 trillion rubles (~$19.1 billion).

Source: Kommersant.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is growing over a possible new wave of mobilization. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war expenses, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

Consumer lending in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

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