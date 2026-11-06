Since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has carried out nearly 17,000 cyberattacks against Ukraine, according to the SBU

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out nearly 17,000 cyberattacks against Ukraine. The vast majority of them were organized by units of the Russian intelligence services.

According to him, most of the cyberattacks were neutralized at the initial stage. As a result, their consequences often go unnoticed by the general public.

Kalabashkin also noted that it is difficult to hold Russian cybercriminals accountable because they are located on Russian territory.

Following a cyberattack on one of the mobile operators in 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine began treating attacks on critical infrastructure as war crimes.

Ivan Kalabashkin cited an example of the potential consequences of such attacks: due to system disruptions, a woman was unable to call for an ambulance and died.

This case demonstrates that cyberattacks can pose a direct threat to human life, and their consequences extend far beyond the digital realm.

Ivan Kalabashkin, deputy head of the SBU’s cybersecurity department, made this statement during the Tallinn Digital Summit, according to Forbes.

Emergency alert systems in Ukraine and the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—were targeted by cyberattacks overnight, France 24 reports. During the attacks, users in both countries were sent false warnings about possible nuclear strikes.

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, commented on the Russian cyberattack on the Ukrainian “Air Raid Alert” app. According to her, such actions are part of Russia’s broader war against Ukraine.

Ukraine carried out a cyberattack on Russia’s emergency alert system in response to Moscow’s actions, which on November 1 attacked the Ukrainian system and spread fake warnings about a nuclear threat to users. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Ukrainian operation was a response to Russian interference.

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