On the evening of Tuesday, November 24, Russian troops launched strikes on the Odesa region, killing a 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. Three other people were injured, including a 12-year-old child.

Civilian infrastructure, a private home, an industrial building, and passenger cars were damaged. All relevant emergency services are on the scene.

Source: a message from Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

The situation with electricity supply in Odesa and the surrounding areas remains extremely difficult. Power companies are already partially restoring power to critical infrastructure and are seeking technical solutions to gradually restore power to other consumers.

In Odesa, from November 23 through 27, schoolchildren will study remotely. This decision was made due to significant disruptions in electricity, heat, and water supply in the city. During this period, kindergartens will operate only with on-call groups.

Power outages occurred in Odesa and the Odesa district during an air raid alert. As soon as the security situation allows, utility workers will inspect the damaged equipment and begin restoration work.

As a result of enemy shelling of Odesa on November 18, 2026, the Museum of Contemporary Art building sustained damage.

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