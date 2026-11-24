A Russian soldier attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian rear areas to raise the Russian flag there. However, soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment detected and intercepted him.

Soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment reported this on their Telegram channel, posting a video showing the neutralization of the intruder.

According to our soldiers, the enemy continues to send so-called “flag bearers,” hoping that at least one of them will manage to reach a settlement so they can later claim fake “control” over it.

“The Russian side continues its attempts to plant its flags in the Ukrainian rear. This time, the occupier chose the shortest route—straight across the field. The route turned out to be shorter than planned. And the outcome was predictable,” Ukrainian soldiers reported.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, on November 23, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,848 Russian troops. New data on enemy losses was released as of November 24, 2026.

A total of 123 clashes were recorded on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat engagements took place along the front line, with the heaviest fighting occurring in two sectors.

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