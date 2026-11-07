Video: Soldiers from the 413th "Reid" Regiment Show the Destruction of Russian Military Communications Equipment

Operators from the unit attacked Russian military antennas and repeaters, disrupting their communications systems. The 413th “Raid” Regiment released a video showing the destruction of the targets.

The 413th “Raid” Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces released a video of combat operations.

The footage shows a series of strikes by Ukrainian drones on Russian antennas, communications towers, and repeaters.

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The occupiers use this equipment to maintain communication between units, transmit commands, and ensure the operation of drones.

“After ‘Raid’ strikes, silence falls on the enemy’s airwaves,” the regiment noted.

Targeting such facilities disrupts Russian communication networks and forces the enemy to find new ways to maintain communication between positions and command centers.

For “Raid” operators, these are now familiar targets.

As a reminder, Russia lost five divisions during the battles for Krynky.

A Russian soldier begged for food for three days, but his commander responded with insults.

Drone operators from the 41st Brigade are attacking Russian infantry in Kupiansk.

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