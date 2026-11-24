In the Dobropil sector, fighters from the “Kara-Dag” brigade captured Russian assault troops. According to available information, their mission was to raise Russian flags at designated positions.

According to our soldiers, the purpose of such “flag-bearers” is to create the illusion of control over the territory in order to “pay off” the command’s “credits.”

“Russian generals have become quite adept at taking settlements ‘on credit,’ coloring in new areas on maps that they do not, in fact, control. It is the personnel of the occupying force who have to pay for these ‘credits,’ often at the cost of their lives. The occupiers caught on this video were lucky. Fighters from the ‘Kara-Dag’ Brigade captured them while they were attempting to infiltrate,” reads the description accompanying the released footage.

A video featuring their testimonies on this matter was shared on Tuesday, November 24, by the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov.”

As a reminder, in early October, Ukrainian assault troops repelled the Russians in the Dobropillia sector.

Russian troops carried out one of the largest tank breakthrough attempts in recent times in the Dobropil direction. Ukrainian border guards, together with neighboring units, thwarted the occupiers’ offensive.

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