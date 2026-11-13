Video: Special Operations Forces soldiers captured two Russian soldiers during a raid on an enemy position

Operators from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a raid on a Russian military position and captured two occupiers. Ukrainian special forces also seized documents and communications equipment of intelligence value.

“During special operations, operatives from the 6th Special Operations Regiment (Rangers) carried out a raid on an enemy position and captured two soldiers from its reconnaissance unit. They also seized documents and communications equipment of intelligence value,” the statement said.

During interrogation, the captured Russian servicemen described how the occupiers create staged videos to spread false information about the advance of their troops.

According to them, soldiers carrying the Russian flag are sent to a predetermined location, where they display Russian symbols.

Afterward, drone footage is used as purported confirmation of the capture of a Ukrainian position or settlement.

The video was released by the Special Operations Forces press service.

As a reminder, Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region captured an Indonesian citizen for the first time who had been participating in combat operations on Russia’s side. The 49-year-old man came under attack from drones during an assault and managed to reach the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Earlier, operators from the 3rd Detachment of the 4th Regiment of the “Ranger” Special Operations Forces captured a Russian serviceman without firing a single shot. He was wearing a Ukrainian Armed Forces uniform.

The soldier from the Khmelnytskyi region, who had been a farmer before enlisting, spent 248 days at positions in Stepnogorsk and survived four wounds. Despite his hatred for the prisoner, he led him through the contact zone, according to the 128th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade “Dyke Pole,” which published the soldier’s story on Facebook.

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