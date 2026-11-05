Operatives from the 3rd Detachment of the 4th Regiment of the “Ranger” Special Operations Forces captured a Russian soldier without firing a single shot. He was wearing a Ukrainian Armed Forces uniform.

Ukrainian special forces identified the occupier’s position on one of the hottest sectors of the front line. His location was pinpointed thanks to trash he had left behind. The Russian was carrying a weapon, three radios, and a backpack with provisions and gear.

An operator with the call sign “Machinist” engaged him in conversation, disoriented the enemy, and convinced him to surrender his weapon. During interrogation, it was revealed that the captive had been serving in the Russian Armed Forces since 2023 and had participated in the offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Thanks to the operation by Ukrainian military forces, the exchange pool was replenished with another occupier, and the special forces received valuable information from him.

Source: 3rd Detachment of the 4th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces “Ranger.”

Operators from the “Volya” Battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade carried out an operation lasting nearly a full day to evacuate the body of a fallen Ukrainian soldier on the outskirts of Vovchansk. To do this, they enlisted the help of a Russian prisoner of war who had been captured using a drone.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has released new footage of the GROUP 10 special operation in the Sumy region. Over the course of seven days, Ukrainian special forces cleared more than 600 hectares of territory of Russian occupiers, struck 1,100 targets, and eliminated 108 invaders. Another 29 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

Soldiers of the 95th Separate AirborneAssault Brigade captured 21-year-old Russian conscript Yaroslav Sidorov, who had previously served in Primorsky Krai and was engaged in radio intelligence operations against China and North Korea.

Read us on