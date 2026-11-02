Ukrainian troops have evacuated a wounded comrade from the battlefield for the third time using the StarGate unmanned system from SkyFall.

This time, they rescued 54-year-old Andriy, call sign “Donbas,” who had lost a foot and had been waiting 57 days for evacuation.

The operation was carried out by soldiers from the CODE 9.2 unit. The drone traveled about 15 kilometers to the soldier’s position, located just two kilometers from the Russian border.

Using the StarGate system, the soldier was successfully evacuated from the dangerous area. He is currently in the hospital receiving the necessary medical care.

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This is the third known successful evacuation of a wounded soldier from the battlefield using StarGate.

Source: CODE 9.2 unit, SkyFall

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of enemy fuel and energy complex facilities has been confirmed. These include, in particular, the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS) in the Samara Region and the “Astrakhan” gas processing plant in the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of key facilities belonging to the Russian occupation forces. Among the targets hit were a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack drones, a command post, a river crossing, and a repair base.

Starting in the evening of September 29, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out strikes against key military facilities of the Russian occupiers. Among the targets hit were a drone depot, a command and observation post, and enemy support facilities, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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