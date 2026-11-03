Video: Paratroopers destroyed an ammunition depot and Russian positions in the Kupiansk area

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian paratroopers carried out strikes against military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers. As a result of the operation, an ammunition depot was destroyed, and enemy shelters and personnel were hit.

The occupiers also suffered losses in their communications and electronic warfare systems. It was noted that the disabling of these systems complicates the command and control of units, disrupts the coordination of enemy actions, and limits the ability to deploy unmanned aerial systems.

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“Despite the difficult situation in the sector and the enemy’s constant attempts to build up forces, the paratroopers of the 77th Airborne Brigade continue to hold designated lines and strike enemy targets, complicating the preparation of new assaults and the occupiers’ further advance,” the 77th Brigade reported.

Over the past 24 hours, 206 combat engagements took place on the front lines, with the highest number occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Total combat losses of the Russian occupying forces since the start of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1.59 million personnel. As of November 3, 2026, the Ukrainian side estimates the number of Russian military personnel eliminated at approximately 1,594,830, including 2,060 over the past day.

In October, Russia lost a record 54,400 troops killed or seriously wounded, according to the Ministry of Defense.

In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area seized by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

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