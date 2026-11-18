Operators from the 412th Separate Brigade of Nemesis Unmanned Systems destroyed a vehicle in which the occupiers were heading toward their positions.

In a video released by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Forces, it is clear that the vehicle, resembling a UAZ “Bukhanka” with a cut-off roof, was packed to the brim with invaders.

A Ukrainian FPV drone tracked the vehicle along its route and struck it.

The 7th Corps noted that the occupiers once again faced logistical problems.

Source: 7th Airborne Corps

As a reminder, the occupiers did not carry out assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.

Fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence.

Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

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