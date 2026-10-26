Video: Ignat stated that the Patriot missiles used in the Middle East could have lasted Ukraine for years

Ukraine could have had a stockpile of missiles for its Patriot systems lasting several years if a significant portion of the interceptors had not been used in the Middle East. At the same time, combat experience has helped the Ukrainian military adapt its tactics for using these air defense systems.

Yuriy Ignat, head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command, made this statement on the RBC-Ukraine podcast “CE BAZA.”

He explained that during the full-scale war, the Ukrainian military has changed its approach to using the American systems. In particular, they have learned to deploy the Patriot in various tactical situations and to use the expensive interceptor missiles more efficiently.

According to Ignat, Ukraine’s experience with the Patriot system differs significantly from the approaches used by other countries. One example is the ability to deploy the system not only from fixed positions but also for ambushes followed by a change of location.

“For example, you can use the Patriot not as a stationary system—the way the Americans keep it at airfields or bases—but make it, so to speak, ‘mobile’: set it up in an ambush, shoot down five aircraft, and return unscathed,” explained the Air Force spokesperson.

He also mentioned an incident in the Bryansk region, citing it as an example of the Ukrainian military’s capabilities when using American air defense systems.

Another difference concerns ammunition consumption. According to Ignat, Ukrainian crews have learned to use a single missile against a single target, whereas in the Middle East, in some cases, they might launch as many as eight interceptors simultaneously.

He explained that the Patriot system has three operating modes: automatic, semi-automatic, and manual.

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He noted that in automatic mode, the system can launch a significant number of interceptors. As a result, without sufficient combat experience, an entire salvo of missiles from a launcher could be directed at a single target.

“Due to a lack of such experience, they could have fired the entire salvo of interceptors from a launcher at a single Shahed or a single ballistic missile,” Ignat added.

He estimates that the number of missiles used in the Middle East would have been enough for Ukraine to operate these systems for several years.

“That is why we now find ourselves in the crisis we are in, because what was spent in the Middle East would have been enough for us to operate the Patriot systems for several more years,” Ignat concluded.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is asking Sweden for assistance with missiles for the Patriot and IRIS-T systems.

For its part, Russia may intensify its ballistic missile strikes while Ukraine waits for the Patriot missiles.

Against this backdrop, Poland has refused to transfer missiles for the Patriot systems to Ukraine.

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