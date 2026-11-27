Police officers and volunteers evacuated animals from the frontline village of Balabine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The evacuation was carried out under the cover of a law enforcement anti-drone unit.

It is reported that police officers from Police Station No. 6 of the Zaporizhzhia District Police Department, together with volunteers from the charitable foundations “ARTAC” and “Ukraine in the Heart,” evacuated the animals from Balabine. The rescue mission took place under the cover of a law enforcement anti-drone unit.

They explained that a local resident, Iryna, had taken in the animals whose owners were forced to leave due to the security situation. Despite the constant threat of shelling, the woman continued to care for the animals, but it became too dangerous to remain in the village. Iryna turned to animal welfare activists and law enforcement for help.

“A police dog handler was brought in for the rescue mission. However, even with his professional experience working with animals, it proved difficult to calm their fear. Terrified by the explosions, the dogs wouldn’t let anyone touch them; they tried to hide and run away. The evacuation team returned to retrieve those they were unable to rescue on the first attempt. Ultimately, most of the dogs were successfully removed from the dangerous area and placed in the care of volunteers,” according to a statement from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Police.

The animals will then be taken to Chernivtsi. As noted, Ms. Iryna also left the village.

<br />

Source: Press Service of the Main Department of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Video: Border guards evacuated their dog with the help of a robot.

As a reminder, on November 20, the Ukrainian Cynological Union honored the National Police’s service dogs and their handlers for rescuing people, clearing areas of mines, searching for drugs and explosive devices, and carrying out special missions. Awards were presented to winners in six categories.

More than 500 four-legged heroes serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The police showcased a team of dog handlers who discovered 50 kg of drugs.

Read us on