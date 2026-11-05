Kremlin ideologue Alexander Dugin stated that Russians allegedly love and respect Ukrainians, but at the same time consider their killings justified in the pursuit of a certain “higher goal.”

In a video recording of his speech, Dugin referred to Ukrainians as brothers and sisters whom Russians, in his words, are forced to kill. He expressed his position with the phrase: “We love you, but we kill you for a very important cause.”

“We love you, we respect you. And even if we are forced to kill you, we do so by shooting our own brothers and sisters in the heart, in the face, and in the head. It is very difficult,” he said.

According to Dugin, Russians commit these killings for a purpose that they themselves are allegedly unable to fully comprehend.

“We do this for the sake of salvation, for the sake of transformation. We are one with you. We do this in order to become one with you. After all, we are one with you,” the Russian ideologue added.

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This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

Dugin called for the mass relocation of Russians from major cities due to the threat of nuclear war.

Dugin frightened Russians with talk of the end of the world and urged them to be baptized immediately.

As a reminder, MP Dmytruk became a member of a club led by Dugin and Azarov.

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