Video: Lubinets Discussed Prisoner Exchange with Russian Ombudswoman

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, held talks with Yana Lantratova regarding the mechanism for a future exchange. According to his statement on November 14, the Russian side confirmed that at least 1,000 people are involved.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported this on Telegram.

“After reports emerged about the possibility of an exchange, I immediately contacted Yana Lantratova to discuss the further mechanisms for its implementation. In response, I received confirmation that at least 1,000 people are involved. At the same time, efforts must continue to ensure that this number is as high as possible,” Lubinets noted.

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According to him, the Ukrainian side has made it clear that those to be returned must include both prisoners of war and Ukrainian civilians who have been unlawfully detained.

Prior to this, Trump’s team had begun preparations for the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

As a reminder, Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed on a large-scale prisoner of war exchange during two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed options for an exchange in a “1,000 for 1,000” or even “1,500 for 1,500” format.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, stated that during the Ukrainian delegation’s talks in Abu Dhabi, special attention will be paid to humanitarian issues, particularly the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

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