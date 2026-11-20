Soldiers from the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed four camouflaged Russian artillery pieces in the Huliaipole sector.

Among the destroyed equipment were two 2A36 “Hyacinth-B” guns and two 2A65 “Msta-B” guns.

The targets were detected and destroyed using strike drones.

Source: 44th Separate Artillery Brigade.

The day before, crews of Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets struck a location where Russian drone operators were stationed in the town of Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Throughout November 16 and into the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes against the Russian army’s reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On November 17 and 18, the Ukrainian military struck Russian military logistics facilities in the Luhansk and Kursk regions and confirmed damage to three Russian military transport aircraft. One of the aircraft—an Il-76—sustained very significant damage.

Read us on