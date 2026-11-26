On the morning of November 26, a large column of smoke was spotted over the left bank of Kyiv; it was visible even from the Obolon district. According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out near the “Lisova” metro station, likely close to the “Darynok” market mall.

Eyewitnesses posted a video showing a thick, dark cloud of smoke rising above the surrounding buildings.

As of the time of publication, city authorities had not yet commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, on the night of November 26, Russia attacked Kyiv. Around 7 a.m., the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the aftermath of the strike in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

According to rescue workers, seven people were injured, including two children. A large fire broke out at one of the strike sites, and non-residential buildings were destroyed. A fire also broke out at another location, where damage was reported.

The State Emergency Service did not specify the exact addresses of the damaged sites. At the same time, the “Darynok” market mall—near which, according to preliminary reports, a fire broke out—is located in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district. It has not yet been officially confirmed whether the fire near the “Lisova” metro station is linked to the nighttime Russian attack.

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This was reported by the local public group “Kyiv Dvizh.”

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked 46 settlements in the region. As of the morning of November 26, 18 people, including three children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Earlier, the Russians killed two people in a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Poltava district with a drone, injuring four people.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of November 25, the hotel-dormitory building of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv was damaged. The blast wave shattered windows from the first to the ninth floors. No residents were injured.

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