As a result of yet another Russian attack on November 17 in the Rivne region, a civilian enterprise was damaged and a building was destroyed. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Rivne Oblast.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured, and some communities were left without power.

A prototype of a mobile shelter, provided to the city free of charge by the manufacturer, was installed on Independence Square in Rivne. The automated metal structure is designed to accommodate 15–16 people; it is equipped with seats, Wi-Fi, lighting, and electrical outlets, and is adapted for people with limited mobility and those in wheelchairs.

On October 20, Russian terrorists struck a cemetery in Rivne. An enemy drone attacked the section where fallen defenders of Ukraine are buried.

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