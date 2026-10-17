Video: A fire broke out at a factory in the Rivne region following a nighttime attack by Russian forces

Russian terrorist forces attacked the Rivne region on the night of October 17. As a result of the enemy strike, a fire broke out on the premises of one of the enterprises, and two people were injured.



According to rescue workers, a fire broke out at the facility following the shelling. Units from the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

It is currently unknown which facility was targeted or the extent of the damage. There is no information yet on the size of the fire or other possible consequences of the shelling.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Facebook.

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As a reminder, on the night of Saturday, October 17, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, “Kalibr” missiles, and 332 strike drones. Despite the successful work of the air defense forces, dozens of hits were recorded.

In Kherson, an ambulance driver was killed and an infant was injured as a result of a nighttime airstrike by the Russian Federation.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked Kharkiv with “Banderole” missiles. The strike hit a high-rise building, injuring nine people.

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