A Russian invader from the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment complained to his commander during a radio interception about the lack of drinking water and the indifference of the leadership.

According to him, his lips had even swollen from drinking urine for an extended period.

During the conversation, the invader with the call sign “Yastreb” stated that he would no longer ask for water, since the command was indifferent to his problems.

The intercept was released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They noted that the invader’s only chance to obtain water, food, and save his life is to surrender.

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Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the occupiers did not carry out assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.

Fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence information.

Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

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