The crews of interceptor aircraft from the 23rd Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, “Khortytsia,” shot down 262 “Molniya-2” drones during the first ten days of November. The commander of the Ukrainian National Guard, Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko, reported on the results of these operations.

“Among the intercepted targets were KVS and ‘Molniya-13’ UAVs, which have been added to the list of enemy-developed drones destroyed by our crews. Each such takedown reduces the enemy’s ability to conduct reconnaissance, adjust fire, and launch strikes on Zaporizhzhia,” he wrote in a Telegram post.

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According to his information, in addition to the “Molniya” drones, 53 FPV drones, 12 K-8 “Dvushka” UAVs, six “Sokol” drones, four KVS drones, three “Molniya-13” drones, as well as one each of the “Italmas,” “Lancet,” KVO, Supercam, and ZALA “Koschey” drones.

Source: Oleksandr Pivnenko

National Guard drones have struck over 243,000 Russian targets—Pivnenko.

Pivnenko: Russia may again attempt an offensive from Belarusian territory.