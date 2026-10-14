Video: Following Russia's attack on Kyiv on October 14, the death toll rose to three

On the night of October 13–14, Russian troops attacked Kyiv again. Three people were killed in the shelling, and the number of casualties continues to rise.

“According to preliminary reports, one person was killed in the Holosiivskyi district. The ballistic attack on the capital is ongoing. Stay in shelters!” emphasized Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko added that one person was injured in the Darnytskyi district of the capital as a result of the enemy’s morning attack. Medical personnel have hospitalized him.

As of 7:09 a.m., according to the State Emergency Service, three people have died as a result of Russian shelling, and cleanup efforts are underway in three districts of the capital.

In particular, at the site of an enemy strike on a high-rise building in the Desnianskyi district, firefighters extinguished a fire covering an area of 400 square meters. The number of casualties is rising, and people continue to seek help. The bodies of two people who died have been recovered.

Sixteen residents of the building were rescued. Twenty-one people were injured, including one child. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. Psychologists from the Main Directorate are working at the scene and have already provided assistance to 110 people.

At another address in the Dniprovskyi District, a fire broke out in a derelict building following a second attack. Firefighters extinguished a grass fire at a stadium in the Darnytskyi District.

Additionally, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a minor fire broke out after a building was struck; the fire was quickly extinguished.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a non-residential building was struck. One person died, and another was injured.

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Source: State Emergency Service

Meanwhile, electric transit service was temporarily suspended in two districts of Kyiv following the attack.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank was under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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