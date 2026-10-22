Video: More than 400 rescue workers and police officers are cleaning up after Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv

Following three waves of Russian ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv on the night of October 22, more than 400 rescue workers and police officers were deployed to address the aftermath of the attack. The fires have already been extinguished, but work continues at the impact sites.

According to Ivan Vyhovskyi, head of the National Police of Ukraine, specialists are clearing debris, documenting the damage, and retrieving fragments of Russian missiles.

“In total, the occupiers attacked 12 regions of Ukraine and the capital. Kyiv was hit by three waves of ballistic missile strikes. Unfortunately, one man was killed. More than 20 other people, including children, were injured,” the statement said.

Residential buildings, an ambulance station, a hypermarket, a post office, and a monastery were damaged. In the residential area, houses on several streets were devastated. Rescue workers and police were on the scene in each of the districts from the very first minutes.

All fires have already been extinguished. Currently, structural assessments are underway and evidence of criminal acts is being documented. In the Pechersk district of the capital, police bomb disposal experts and a State Emergency Service demining team are removing a fragment of an enemy missile that is lodged in the ground.

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“I thank every rescuer and police officer who is fighting fires, assisting the injured, documenting yet another act of Russian terror, and ensuring the flow of traffic. To the Guardsmen and border guards who, as part of mobile fire teams, defended the Ukrainian sky tonight,” Vygivsky said.

As a reminder, Russia attacked the Pechersk district of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings and an ambulance station.

Earlier, footage was released in Kyiv showing the aftermath of the Russian attack on the Epicenter hypermarket on Pochaivska Street.

On the night of October 22, the “Epicenter” hypermarket on Pochayna Street in Kyiv’s Obolon district was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack on the capital.

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