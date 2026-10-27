Vyacheslav Yatchuk, 36, from the Ratniv community in the Kovel District of Volyn Oblast, enlisted in the military in March 2025. He immediately became part of a combat unit of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment. By training, he is a physical education teacher, but he has never worked in that field, so his comrades know him by the call sign “Fizruk.”

Vyacheslav experienced one of the most dangerous incidents of his service early in his rotation, when he and his comrades set out to evacuate seriously wounded soldiers from their position. The group came under enemy fire, as a result of which the border guard was wounded in the leg. He then had to spend the entire night under a fallen tree alongside the wounded while Russian FPV drones attempted to attack them.

“A ‘Mavic’ flew in from our side. We thought it was one of ours, but it turned out to be enemy and dropped a payload on us,” the soldier recalls. “That’s when I sustained a shrapnel wound to my left thigh. Later, our guys drove up to us in an NRK and took away the seriously wounded and the fallen soldier, while I ran into the woods and hid under a fallen tree trunk, where, exhausted from blood loss, I fell asleep.” undefined

For a long time, enemy FPV drones circled chaotically, trying to hit Vyacheslav. So he had to spend the entire night in that forest.

“What saved me was the heat and the greenery. The trees were hot, so I wasn’t visible from the drones. At the same time, I had no water, and I was so thirsty that I chewed on leaves. My radio died, and everyone thought I was dead, even though our guys were looking for me with a quadcopter—the drone operators had seen me run into the woods,” the border guard recounts.

Even though the wound was so severe that two fingers could fit into the hole in his leg, “Fizruk” decided not to apply a tourniquet, and as it turned out later—this essentially saved his leg.

Around noon the next day, when the enemy drones stopped attacking the landing zone, Vyacheslav decided to make his way back to his own lines after covering nearly a kilometer of open terrain.

The soldier managed to reach our positions without being detected by the enemy. He was then given first aid and later evacuated to a hospital.

After a short period of treatment, the border guard returned to his comrades on the front lines. Today, “Fizruk” continues his service on the Ukrainian-Belarusian section of the state border, not far from his home village. Another 15 people were evacuated from Beryslav in the Kherson region.

According to Vyacheslav, he had mentally prepared himself in advance for the possibility of being sent to war. And despite all the hardships he had to endure, what motivated the soldier most was being able to save the lives of his comrades.

If you, too, are ready to join the ranks of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment, we look forward to seeing you at the recruitment office of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine—Western Border. Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 17 settlements in the Kherson region. Thirty-two people were wounded in the attacks, including one child. High-rise buildings, private homes, and cars were also damaged. A ground drone evacuated a soldier from Vovchansk

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