Video: Russia attacked the Kirovohrad region with drones for over 10 hours; there are fatalities and injuries

On the night of October 15, Russia attacked the Kirovohrad region with strike drones for over 10 hours. Three people were killed in the shelling, six others were injured, and strikes and their aftermath were recorded at 25 locations across the region.

In the regional capital, the drones struck:

industrial sites;

logistics centers and warehouses;

residential buildings and surrounding areas.

Fires broke out following the strikes.

In the Kropyvnytskyi and Novoukrainsky districts, transportation infrastructure facilities were targeted, and fires broke out there as well. Residential buildings, yards, and cars were also damaged.

Rescue workers continue to deal with the aftermath. The number of casualties and the extent of the damage are being determined.

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Source: State Emergency Service

As a reminder, Russian troops struck two industrial facilities in the Poltava region.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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