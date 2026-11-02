Video: Russia Used the Evacuation from Oleshky to Move Military Equipment — Sky News

On November 2, journalist Azad Safarov published a Sky News report showing how Russian forces exploited the evacuation of residents from Oleshky and the so-called humanitarian corridor for their own military purposes.

According to Safarov, it was impossible to release this footage earlier because they had to wait until the evacuated residents reached territory controlled by Ukraine. Sky News has now gained exclusive access to aerial monitoring of the evacuation.

The journalist reported that monitoring took place before, during, and after the evacuation. During this time, Safarov claims, Russian troops were bringing heavy equipment, weapons, ammunition, personnel, and food supplies into Oleshky and the surrounding villages.

In addition, the Russians entered private homes in search of basements they could use to establish new positions, and they also attempted to retake previously lost positions.

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Separately, Safarov drew attention to the removal of the bodies of deceased civilians from the local morgue. According to him, these people died as a result of shelling and mine explosions, and Russian troops took their bodies away to cover up the traces of their actions.

The journalist emphasized that this footage must be shown to an international audience, diplomats, and representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, who, in his opinion, may still believe that Russia can be trusted.

Previously, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Russian military had used the ceasefire in Oleshky to fortify its positions.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

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