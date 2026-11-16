Russian occupiers continue to destroy Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, where fierce fighting is ongoing. The footage shows destroyed residential buildings, devastated streets, and the aftermath of constant Russian shelling. What were once residential neighborhoods have been reduced to ruins.

“Kostiantynivka. Another city that became home, one tied to so many memories, and which Russia has turned into ruins. Another huge, bloody wound on the map and in the heart of everyone who has ever been here,” the photographer wrote.

Liberov also thanked the soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade for their help in creating this content and for defending the city.

"Thank you to my friends, the soldiers of the 28th Brigade, for your trust and help in creating this content. And I especially thank you for your protection. You are titans," he noted.

Ukrainian photographer Konstantin Liberov has published new photos of the city showing the extent of the destruction.

DeepState refuted Putin’s claims regarding the occupation of Kostiantynivka.

As a reminder, there were 148 combat engagements on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

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