On the morning of November 25, Russian troops attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. Six people, including two children, were injured in the strike, and high-rise buildings were damaged.

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The number of wounded has risen to six people. Two of them are children,” he said.

According to Regina Kharchenko, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, three people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district, including two utility workers who were on their way to set up the heating system.

“The heating workers were on their way to adjust the heating for residents when they came under fire. Two of our employees are in the hospital receiving medical care,” the official said.

<br />

Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of attacks by Russian drones in the Sumy and Seredyna-Budsk communities. The National Police of Ukraine reported this on November 25.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in the Volyn region with Shahed-type jet drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

Read us on