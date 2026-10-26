During Operation "Vivaldi," servicemen of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment captured enemy infantrymen in the Lyman sector. The captured invaders shared details about the real state of affairs within the units of the Russian occupation forces.

“Promises, signing a contract, minimal training, and being sent to the front lines without body armor or helmets. In conversation, the prisoners reveal the realities of the Russian army: coercion and beatings for refusing to follow orders, a lack of supplies, and the commanders’ treatment of the troops,” the Ukrainian unit reported.

According to the testimonies of the captured occupiers, some of their personnel died at their positions not from combat injuries, but due to a lack of food and drinking water caused by a complete absence of logistical support. In addition, the detainees claim that they had no intention of resisting and decided to surrender at the first sign of danger.

<br />

Source: 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of UkraineG took part in the “Veles” counteroffensive operation in the Kupiansk sector, during which Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground tunnels and captured over 30 Russian soldiers.

Nikita, call sign Zergut, a Russian citizen fighting on the side of Ukraine as part of the “Siberian Battalion” of the Main Intelligence Directorate, addressed the Russian soldiers. He urged them not to follow orders from their commanders, to surrender, or to join units fighting on Ukraine’s side.

Read us on