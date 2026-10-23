Video: Russian strikes on Kharkiv and two towns in the region caused fires and destruction

Since the morning of October 23, Russian troops have attacked Kharkiv several times and also struck Zlatopol and Nova Vodolaha. The shelling caused fires and resulted in damage.

Strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi district, where a farm building caught fire. In the Osnovyanskyi district, the enemy struck a high-rise residential building and civilian infrastructure.

Later, it was reported that a private home in the same district had been hit, and a fire was burning at the site. According to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the roof of a four-story building is also on fire.

On the morning of October 23, the Russians launched an attack—according to preliminary data, with two missiles—on the city of Zlatopil.

“As a result of the Russian attack, several residential buildings and a civilian enterprise were severely damaged,” said Mayor Mykola Baksheev.

In addition, the enemy attacked the village of Nova Vodolaha.

“Today, the enemy struck the village of Nova Vodolaha again. Preliminary reports indicate it was a ‘Banderole’ missile. The strike hit non-residential buildings,” said community leader Oleksandr Yesin.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of these attacks.

In the Bezlyudivska community of Kharkiv Oblast, a large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse building as a result of a Russian strike; a fire train was deployed to extinguish the blaze, according to the State Emergency Service.

“A strike on a private enterprise’s building in the Bezlyudivska community caused damage and sparked a large-scale fire,” the statement said.

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The State Emergency Service noted that despite the threat of renewed shelling, units of the State Emergency Service, firefighters from the local fire department, a fire train, as well as employees and equipment from a Kharkiv municipal utility company have been mobilized to address the aftermath of the enemy attack.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Source: Ihor Terekhov

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Sumy, resulting in casualties and destruction.

Meanwhile, in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, the death toll has risen following a Russian strike on a market.

Russia also attacked Dnipro and the surrounding region nearly 20 times over the course of the evening; there are casualties.

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