On the evening of November 18, in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone struck a 28-story residential building at the 11th-floor level. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

According to preliminary reports, a Russian “Geran”-type drone struck an unfinished residential complex in the Lypky neighborhood, after which a major fire broke out there.

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This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

An explosion was heard in Kyiv amid a drone attack, and the power went out in the Poznyaki district.

Russian attack on Kyiv: damage has been reported in four districts, and there are casualties.

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