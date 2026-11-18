Video: A Russian drone struck a residential building in Pechersk, causing a fire
On the evening of November 18, in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone struck a 28-story residential building at the 11th-floor level. Emergency services are heading to the scene.
According to preliminary reports, a Russian “Geran”-type drone struck an unfinished residential complex in the Lypky neighborhood, after which a major fire broke out there.
This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
An explosion was heard in Kyiv amid a drone attack, and the power went out in the Poznyaki district.
Russian attack on Kyiv: damage has been reported in four districts, and there are casualties.