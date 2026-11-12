Video: A Russian occupier jumped out of a moving car to escape FPV drones

Fighters from the “Predator” Brigade, part of the Patrol Police Department, attacked enemy vehicles using FPV drones. A video that has been released shows a Russian soldier attempting to escape the drones by jumping out of a moving vehicle.

“UAV operators from the ‘Predator’ Brigade detected the Russians exceeding the speed limit and were forced to use special measures. One of the passengers apparently decided he was an eagle and tried to fly,” reads the caption accompanying the released footage.

However, the Russian’s flight turned out to be quite short and ended with a hard—and most likely very painful—landing.

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Source: “Predator” Brigade

As a reminder, Russian drones bearing Ukrainian symbols were detected in the Vovchansk direction.

Drone operators from the 100th Brigade eliminated an occupier who was hiding in a basement.

As a reminder, Ukrainian Airborne Forces destroyed the occupiers’ positions and equipment in the Kupiansk sector.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Starlink jamming station and occupiers’ warehouses in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the Donetsk sector, units of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) detected and destroyed a rare Russian Triada-2 electronic warfare system.

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