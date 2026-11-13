Video: More than 120 drones attacked the Rostov Region; one person was injured and a fire broke out

On the night of November 12–13, Russia’s Rostov Region came under a massive drone attack. According to local authorities, a man was injured in Rostov-on-Don, residential buildings were damaged, and a factory caught fire.

Yuri Slyusar, governor of the Rostov Region, reported on the consequences of the attack. According to him, the region was attacked by more than 120 drones.

In Rostov-on-Don’s Sovetsky District, a fire broke out in an industrial facility. Firefighters have already extinguished the blaze.

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Residential buildings were also damaged. In the Azov district, five private homes were destroyed, and in Rostov-on-Don, five high-rise buildings were damaged.

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In addition, in the Aksai District, local residents reported a series of loud explosions, followed by a fire.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

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