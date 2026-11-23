The death toll from the Russian strike on Dymer in the Kyiv region has risen to 11.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram at 7:23 a.m.

“In Dymer, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to 11 people. Rescuers have recovered the body of one more person from under the rubble,” Tkachenko said.

According to the Kyiv Regional State Emergency Service, rescue workers worked continuously throughout the night at the site of the destroyed building.

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“Work did not stop for a moment. Only air raid sirens forced rescuers to temporarily suspend their work,” the statement said.

As a reminder, the death toll from the Russian strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve has risen. The death toll from the Russian attack on the Novus supermarket in Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast, on the evening of November 22 has risen to two people; eight others were injured.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, Russian troops struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast. Initial reports indicated that one person had been killed and three other civilians had been injured. Rescue workers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store after the strike.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

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