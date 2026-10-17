Video: An ambulance driver was killed and an infant was injured in Kherson due to a Russian airstrike

On the night of October 17, Russian terrorist forces attacked Kherson with KAB bombs. More than a dozen people, including children, were injured in the city as a result of the shelling.

According to local authorities, the KAB bombing of Kherson occurred at approximately 4:41 a.m. Within half an hour, it became known that the Korabelny district had been hit and that an 11-year-old girl had been injured in the airstrike.

According to the latest reports, the number of casualties has risen to 15. Among them is a family with an infant.

“Three people were in their apartment at the time of the attack—a 28-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man, and a one-month-old infant. All three sustained blast injuries, closed head injuries, and barotrauma. The victims were taken to the hospital in moderate condition,” according to a Telegram post by the Kherson City Military Administration.

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In addition, it is known that a 64-year-old man, who was an emergency medical services driver, was killed. He sustained injuries incompatible with life.

As a reminder, on the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked Kharkiv with “Banderole” missiles. The strike hit a high-rise building, injuring nine people.

Throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderole/Dan-T” missiles.

On the evening of October 16, Russian forces attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the suburbs, and a man was killed as a result of the strike.

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