In the Podilsky district of the capital, while inspecting a residential building damaged by a Russian strike, experts discovered an unexploded drone warhead weighing about 50 kg. Law enforcement officials estimate that its explosion could have destroyed all five floors of the building.

The dangerous munition was found at the site of yesterday’s attack during an inspection of the building. The warhead did not detonate.

Law enforcement officials noted that if it had exploded, the consequences could have been much more severe: the detonation could have destroyed the entire five-story building.

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Source: Kyiv Police

Also in Kyiv, the Milfey pastry shop was destroyed as a result of Russian shelling.

As a reminder, the State Emergency Service released the first footage of the aftermath of Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv.

The Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of three people, and others were injured.

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