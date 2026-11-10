On the night of November 10, several explosions were reported in the Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary reports, an aircraft repair plant may have been the target of the attack.

According to preliminary information, the Defense Forces may have struck the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant.

This facility specializes in the repair and maintenance of Russian military transport aircraft, including the Il-76, Il-78, and L-410, as well as aircraft engines.

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The plant had already come under attack on March 17: at that time, a direct hit damaged a hangar used to service Il-76 and L-410 aircraft, and an A-50 long-range early warning aircraft was also struck.

Source: Exilenova+

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a base of the Russian Rubicon unit in occupied Berdiansk.

Defense forces struck a plant that produces fuel for Iskander missiles.

In addition, explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk during a missile attack.

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