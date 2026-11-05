Video: In Sloviansk, occupiers attacked firefighters while they were putting out a fire

On November 5, the Russians launched an attack with four drones on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, damaging an administrative building, industrial facilities, and two stores. A fire broke out at a local auto repair shop, and units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine arrived to extinguish it.

While firefighters were working, one of the enemy drones launched a targeted strike on the rescuers’ location. The personnel managed to take cover in time, ensuring that none of the emergency responders were injured and that the specialized equipment remained undamaged. Despite the threat of further attacks, State Emergency Service personnel completely extinguished the fire, which covered an area of 370 square meters.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

On November 5, Russian troops attacked several communities in the Vinnytsia region, resulting in damage to civilian facilities and critical infrastructure. There are reports of casualties.

Two police majors—Oleg Dubetsky and Serhiy Berezhko—died from severe injuries sustained during a Russian strike on their patrol car near Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Read us on