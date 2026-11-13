Video: In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured in the attack has risen to 30

On the afternoon of November 13, Russian occupiers struck high-rise buildings in the Kosmichny district of the city. Six children were among those injured.

Rescue and emergency operations have been completed. All people who were trapped in their apartments have been rescued.

Relevant services are currently working at the scene. One of the main tasks is to provide housing for those who have lost their homes.

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Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Russian troops launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 12. A woman was injured in the attack.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

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