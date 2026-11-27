A video has surfaced online showing Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance personnel capturing what appears to be an incident of cannibalism among Russian soldiers.

According to the authors of the post, the footage shows an occupier in the middle of a field using a sapper shovel to cut off part of the leg of his killed comrade, after which he begins to eat human flesh.

“Look, he’s eating it! Cannibals, you bastards!” the Ukrainian soldiers comment on what they see.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian soldiers also speculate that the Russian occupiers may have run out of food and water.

According to the authors of the post, shortly afterward, a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked the Russian soldier.

A video of the incident was posted online.

Earlier, footage appeared online showing Russian soldiers using a launcher set up inside a residential high-rise building. Next to it, the body of a person—presumably a dead occupier—is visible.

On November 26, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) set an all-time daily record for the number of enemy personnel neutralized. In a single day, Ukrainian forces struck 845 Russian occupiers, 221 of whom were killed. In total, UAS units struck 2,431 targets.

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