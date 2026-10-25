Video: Ukrainian troops evacuated a damaged ground robot using another ROV

Soldiers of the 91st Separate Anti-Tank Battalion successfully carried out an operation to remove a damaged ground-based robotic system from the battlefield using a larger NRK evacuation vehicle. This was reported by the 91st Separate Anti-Tank Battalion.

One of the drones sustained damage while carrying out a mission in the frontline area and lost the ability to move under its own power. To evacuate it, a platform operated by an operator with the call sign “Ace” was deployed; a soldier with the call sign “Abkhaz” drove the platform directly into the danger zone.

The soldier managed to secure the drone with loading ramps and load the damaged UAV onto the recovery vehicle under cover provided by electronic warfare (EW) systems, radio electronic countermeasures (REC), and airborne interceptors. The mission concluded with the successful return of the soldier and the equipment.

Source: 91st Separate Anti-Tank Battalion.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian defense company Tencore, together with a partner, is developing its own electric motors for ground-based robotic systems (GRS), which are intended to serve as a more effective alternative to Chinese counterparts.

Tencore has revealed the specifications and key features of its latest development—the MAT1LDA ground-based robotic system, designed to operate both on land and in water.

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