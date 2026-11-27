A video has been posted online showing Russian occupiers driving through the streets of the destroyed and occupied town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, filming the devastated residential buildings.

The invaders are scrutinizing the shattered high-rises, searching for belongings that can still be salvaged from the abandoned apartments.

The video demonstrates the extent of the destruction in Avdiivka, which Russian propaganda refers to as “liberation.”

In addition, in the temporarily occupied Avdiivka, Russians are looting the destroyed coke chemical plant and transporting scrap metal to the port of Mariupol.

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