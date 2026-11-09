Video: Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk during a rocket attack

On the evening of November 9, more than four explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk. Loud explosions were also heard in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, where some of the missiles likely landed.

The day before, the city had issued a warning about the threat of a drone attack, and after the explosions, videos of a massive fire were posted on social media.

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This was reported by the monitoring channel Exilenova+.

On November 8 and during the night of November 9, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against key enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, in the Sartana area of Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian Starlink jamming station, which the invaders were using to disrupt the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ satellite communications.

In the Donetsk sector, units of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) detected and destroyed a rare Russian Triada-2 electronic warfare system.

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