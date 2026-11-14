Reports from the Russian side claiming that they have taken control of Voskresenka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are untrue. The town remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the military reported on November 14.

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reported this on Facebook and released a video from the “South” Military Group.

The “South” Military Group informed the center that Voskresenka is located more than 20 kilometers from the front line. To confirm this, soldiers from the 142nd Separate Mechanized Brigade recorded a video directly in the settlement and unfurled the Ukrainian flag there.

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“By the end of October, the enemy had planned to significantly breach our defensive line. Having failed to carry out this plan, the occupiers are creating the illusion for their command that they are advancing toward Zaporizhzhia. In reality, Voskresenka is deep within our rear,” the “South” Military Group reported.

The Joint Forces Operation Headquarters emphasized that the Russian command is once again attempting to pass off wishful thinking as reality and create the illusion of progress on the front lines.

Over the past day, 33 of the occupiers’ artillery systems were destroyed.

Over the past day, Russian occupiers attempted to break through 47 times in the Pokrovsk direction.

Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

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