Video: One person was killed and eight others were injured as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv

On the night of October 18–19, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. As a result of the strike, one person was killed, eight others were injured, and destruction and damage were reported in at least three districts of the capital.

In the Desnianskyi district, a fire broke out in a three-story non-residential building as a result of the Russian strike. Units from the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

The building sustained damage, including partial destruction of its facade. Cars parked nearby were also damaged as a result of the attack. While working at the scene of the fire, rescuers discovered one fatality.

In addition, in the Desnianskyi district, at a different address, one of the Kyiv Metro stations sustained damage. The State Emergency Service report did not provide details regarding the nature of the damage.

In the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, a Russian attack caused a fire inside a medical facility located on the third floor of a 25-story residential building.

The strike damaged the facade and windows of the high-rise building. Rescue workers extinguished the fire that broke out after the shelling.

The effects of the nighttime attack were also reported in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district. There, a school building was damaged by Russian shelling.

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Source: State Emergency Service

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following Russia’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there are casualties.

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